2026 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists Unveiled

Tennessee’s top high school football players will soon be recognized at the 42nd annual Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards. The awards ceremony is set for Tuesday, December 6, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, honoring outstanding players across nine TSSAA classifications, along with the state’s top kicker. More Sports News

Five semifinalists have been named in each classification and the Kicker of the Year category, with three finalists per award set to be announced November 24.

The three finalists for each award and Kicker of the Year (total 30) will be unveiled by Taylor Zarzour on Titans Football with Robert Saleh presented by SeatGeek, airing on Tuesday, November 24 on WKRN News 2 at 6:30 pm CT. The announcement will also be streamed on www.tennesseetitans.com, the Official Titans Mobile App and @Titans on X, Facebook and YouTube at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2026 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 20th consecutive year,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 42nd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The remaining semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Cole Brown, McKenzie

DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg

Knox Israel, South Pittsburg

Jackson Smith, Cornersville

Darion Taylor, Humboldt

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Dallas Covington, East Nashville

JC Gray, Adamsville

Zaiden Humphrey, Marion County

Jamarkus Pittman, MASE

Kenton Smith, Huntingdon

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Asa Barnes, Westview

Kaiden Brewster, Meigs County

Antonio Dion Edwards, Tyner

Quincy Mitchell, Forrest

Graham Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Jaden Butler, Haywood

Taren Claridy, Greeneville

Jermaine Cobbins, Springfield

Brett Godwin, Lakeland Prep

Micah Jones, Alcoa

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Cameron Kruse, Page

Kaden Long, Knoxville Central

Cooper Newman, Sevier County

Parker Newman, Sevier County

Tay Starks, Munford

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Andre Adams, Antioch

Gavin Hampton, Riverdale

Will Jones, Maryville

Kason McGowan, Cleveland

Brylan Oduor, Riverdale

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Alie Bangura, MTCS

Cayden Creech, USJ

Kristian Jones, Ezell-Harding

Dasani Moulden, Concord Christian

Kelsey Rose Jr., Jackson Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Bo Bryan, BGA

Kwadir Fletcher, FRA

Antonio Huntsman, Jr., Lausanne

Maddox Porter, BGA

Terrion Thomas, Knoxville Grace

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Nate Brick, Christian Brothers

Keegan Croucher, Baylor

Octavius Flynn, Briarcrest

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor

Larry Sanders II, Brentwood Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

William Bowers, Elizabethton

Ben Brewer, Fayette Academy

Owen Davies, Brentwood Academy

Julian Hudson Melandy, Maryville

Henri Perry, MBA

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