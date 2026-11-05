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Spring Hill
Spring Station Middle Presents Hollywood Hillbillies
By Michael Carpenter,4 days ago
Spring Station Middle’s theater department will open its fall production, Hollywood Hillbillies, on November 13.
When crooks target Gram Hawley’s land after discovering a valuable natural gas deposit, a cast of quirky characters turns Happy Hollow upside down. Packed with humor, colorful personalities and fast-paced fun, the play is a comedy filled with small-town charm and big laughs.
General admission tickets may be purchased online for $10.02 each. Performance dates and times are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.
- Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m.
The post Spring Station Middle Presents Hollywood Hillbillies appeared first on Williamson Source.