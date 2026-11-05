Spring Station Middle Presents Hollywood Hillbillies

Spring Station Middle’s theater department will open its fall production, Hollywood Hillbillies, on November 13.

When crooks target Gram Hawley’s land after discovering a valuable natural gas deposit, a cast of quirky characters turns Happy Hollow upside down. Packed with humor, colorful personalities and fast-paced fun, the play is a comedy filled with small-town charm and big laughs.

General admission tickets may be purchased online for $10.02 each. Performance dates and times are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

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