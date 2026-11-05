See Schoolhouse Rock Jr. at Page Middle

Page Middle School presents Schoolhouse Rock Jr. November 5-7.

Based on the ever-popular 1970s cartoon, this musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. The production follows Tom, a young teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. While trying to relax by watching TV, various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music.

Tickets may be purchased online. Center seating tickets are $14.70, house left and right tickets are $12.62 and limited view tickets are $10.54. Page Middle is located at 6262 Arno Road in Franklin.

Thursday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

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