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Nolensville

Singin’ in the Rain with Mill Creek Middle Theater

By Michael Carpenter,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ho2ZQ_1GnNfQv700

Mill Creek Middle theater is taking on an iconic tale: Singin’ in the Rain Jr.

Beginning November 6, MCMS brings Don Lockwood and Kathy Selden to life as Hollywood struggles to adapt to new-fangled “talkies.” Featuring comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs, Singin’ in the Rain Jr. is sure to delight audiences.

Tickets may be purchased online starting at $9. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

  • Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 7 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS
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