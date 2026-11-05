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Nolensville
Singin’ in the Rain with Mill Creek Middle Theater
By Michael Carpenter,4 days ago
Mill Creek Middle theater is taking on an iconic tale: Singin’ in the Rain Jr.
Beginning November 6, MCMS brings Don Lockwood and Kathy Selden to life as Hollywood struggles to adapt to new-fangled “talkies.” Featuring comedy routines, dance numbers and love songs, Singin’ in the Rain Jr. is sure to delight audiences.
Tickets may be purchased online starting at $9. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.
- Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7 at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, November 14 at 7 p.m.
The post Singin’ in the Rain with Mill Creek Middle Theater appeared first on Williamson Source.
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