Page High FFA Earns National Awards

Page High found huge success on the national stage at the 99th National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention in Indianapolis October 21-24.

Paili Doyle, part of Page High’s Horse Evaluation team, placed first and was named national champion. The team placed fourth overall in the nation and included Paili, Isabel Melton, Mia Clement and Vivian Candella. In addition to Paili’s award, Isabel, Mia and Vivian all earned gold rankings.

“I am so proud of the growth our students have demonstrated, both academically and personally,” said PHS teacher Shana Boteler. “They have worked hard, overcame obstacles and continued to move forward with determination and confidence. Several of these students set this goal four years ago and have worked tirelessly in the pursuit of excellence. It has truly taken a village to get us to this point, and we are grateful for each person who has played a role in helping our students succeed.”

The Meat Evaluation team earned a bronze ranking. The team included Brylie Noland, Ansley Alberico, Leah Wann and Ben Hawksworth. Brylie, Ansley and Leah earned silver rankings individually, and Ben earned a bronze ranking individually.

Page High placed tenth in the nation in the National Quiz Contest. The team included Jack Paiva, Harper Green, Emily Elliott and Lanie Bullington.

Karoline McKenzie placed tenth in the Division III Agriscience Fair Food Science and Processing Systems category.

Source: WCS

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