Spring Hill Police to Host Citizens’ Police Academy Starting in January

The Spring Hill Police Department is hosting the Citizens’ Police Academy from January 2027 through March 2027 with classes held on Thursdays from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Click for More News

The program provides students with a well-rounded understanding of the various aspects of police work and operations. Although certain subjects are taught through traditional classroom lectures, the program emphasizes providing students with practical, hands-on learning experiences. This blended approach allows students to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

While each CPA session has a slightly different focus, the curriculum covers a diverse range of law enforcement-related topics. Examples include:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

• Criminal Investigations

• Active Shooter response

• Emergency Vehicle Operation Course (EVOC)

• Firearms training and safety

The Citizens’ Police Academy is open to all individuals 21 years of age or older and reside or work within the municipal city limits of Spring Hill. People may apply outside of the municipal city limits; however, precedence will be given to those within the municipal city limits.

Fill out an application here.

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