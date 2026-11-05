Brentwood Middle Principal Runs 26k in 2026

Principal of Brentwood Middle School, Dr. Bill Harlin, pledged to run a 26K in 2026 if their PTO raised $75,000 for their school. After a last minute fundraising blitz, the PTO surpassed that goal in the final days leading up to the run. Dr. Harlin had support during the run from his fellow staff and the students.

Source: WCS

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