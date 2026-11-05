Mill Creek Elementary Receives $10,000 Library Donation

Mill Creek Elementary is benefiting from the generosity of a local utility company.

MCES students received a surprise at a recent school assembly when representatives from Atmos Energy, joined by mascots Gus the Gopher and Rosie the Skunk, presented the school with a $10,000 library donation.

“I was so surprised and honored to receive this generous library donation from Atmos Energy,” said Mill Creek Elementary librarian Josh Taylor. “The funds will be used to purchase brand-new, high-interest books and will benefit our entire school community. We are so grateful for this kindness and support of literacy.”

The donation will help ensure Mill Creek Elementary students have access to new books that inspire a love of reading.

Source: WCS

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