Franklin E-bike and Electric Scooter Rules: Where to Ride and Helmet Requirements

Franklin has adopted new rules barring bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters and Segways from city sidewalks, and police want residents, especially parents and young riders, to know where those devices are allowed. Click for More News

NOT ALLOWED ON CITY SIDEWALKS

-Traditional bicycles

-Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes

-Electric scooters and Segways

-Motor scooters (e-motos)

-Some non-motorized devices, including skateboards and roller skates, ARE permitted.

WHERE CAN YOU RIDE?

-Class 1 and 2 e-bikes: Streets, roadways and multi-use paths.

-Class 3 e-bikes: Streets, roadways and some multi-use paths.

-Electric scooters and Segways: Streets, roadways and multi-use paths.

-Motor scooters (e-motos): Streets only. Riders must be at least 16, have a valid driver’s license and display a license plate.

IMPORTANT AGE AND HELMET REQUIREMENTS:

-Class 1 and 2 e-bike riders under 16 must wear an approved helmet.

-Class 3 e-bike operators must be at least 16, and all riders must wear an approved helmet.

Parents may be held responsible for certain violations involving their children. These rules are designed to protect pedestrians, riders and motorists.

Source: City of Franklin

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