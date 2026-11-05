OBITUARY: Lanell Buchi Padgett

Lanell Buchi Padgett, age 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on October 30, 2026. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 15, 1942.

Lanell graduated from Hillsboro High School and went on to dedicate her life to being a wonderful mother and wife. On January 31, 1964, she married the love of her life, Johnny Padgett, in Nashville, Tennessee. Together, they shared many wonderful years filled with love, family, and cherished memories.

Lanell was a devoted member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. She was a passionate sports fan, especially Auburn. She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in all of their activities. In her younger years, she also enjoyed playing tennis. Above all, Lanell treasured her family and the many special moments they shared. She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and all those fortunate enough to know her.

Lanell is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny Padgett; her children, Johnny Padgett, Jeff Padgett, Jill Ward, and Jason Padgett; grandchildren, Gannon, Heath, Will, Weston, Belle, Liz, David, Ella, Taylor, Austin, and Michael; her siblings, Sharon, Russanne, and Russell; and many other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruthelia Buchi and sister, Gloria.

Visitation will be held at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, 5120 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220, on November 8, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm, followed by the Funeral Service at the same location at 2:45 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/nashville-tn

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204, on November 8, 2026, following services.

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