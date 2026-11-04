Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate rain with a temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing from the south-southeast at 10.8 mph, and there has been 0.04 in of precipitation reported so far.

Today, expect a high of 69.8°F and a low of 55.9°F. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 17.3 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation is extremely high at 99%, with a total expected rain accumulation of approximately 2.48 in, particularly during violent rain showers expected throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will change as the low drops to 56.1°F, with winds easing to around 8.3 mph. Precipitation chances will diminish significantly to 1%, leading to mainly clear skies as the evening progresses.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 70°F 56°F Rain showers: violent Thursday 62°F 53°F Overcast Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 41°F Overcast Monday 57°F 43°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 56°F 44°F Rain: moderate

High 70°F Low 56°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 99% chance · 2.48 in Now 67°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:49pm

The post 11/4/26: Violent Rain Showers Expected with High of 70 and Low of 56; Daytime Rain Totaling 2.48 Inches appeared first on Williamson Source.