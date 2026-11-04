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11/4/26: Violent Rain Showers Expected with High of 70 and Low of 56; Daytime Rain Totaling 2.48 Inches
By Source Staff,3 days ago
Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate rain with a temperature of 67.3°F. Winds are blowing from the south-southeast at 10.8 mph, and there has been 0.04 in of precipitation reported so far.
Today, expect a high of 69.8°F and a low of 55.9°F. Winds may increase, reaching speeds of up to 17.3 mph later in the day. The chance of precipitation is extremely high at 99%, with a total expected rain accumulation of approximately 2.48 in, particularly during violent rain showers expected throughout the day.
Tonight, conditions will change as the low drops to 56.1°F, with winds easing to around 8.3 mph. Precipitation chances will diminish significantly to 1%, leading to mainly clear skies as the evening progresses.
Today's DetailsHigh 70°F Low 56°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 99% chance · 2.48 in Now 67°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:49pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|70°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Thursday
|62°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|56°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|56°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
The post 11/4/26: Violent Rain Showers Expected with High of 70 and Low of 56; Daytime Rain Totaling 2.48 Inches appeared first on Williamson Source.