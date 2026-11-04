Franklin Photographer Jo Lopez to Showcase 30 Years of Work at The Factory at Franklin

Franklin photographer Jo Lopez will showcase more than three decades of work during a private photography exhibition at The Block House at The Factory at Franklin on Friday, November 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Click for More Events

The exhibition, titled ART • ROAD • CULTURE, will feature a collection of Lopez’s photography highlighting musicians, artists, motorcycles, automobiles, desert landscapes, and roadside Americana.

Lopez is a commercial, editorial and music photographer whose work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Billboard, The New Yorker and The New York Times. Throughout his career, he has captured images of musicians, American culture and people and places across the country.

“I’ve been sitting on a lot of this work for a long time, and my recent travels through the desert helped connect the pieces and gave me a story I was ready to share,” said Lopez.

For Lopez, who lives in Franklin with his family, bringing the exhibition to his hometown has special meaning.

“After spending so much of my career on the road, there’s something special about bringing these photographs together and sharing them here in Franklin, the place we call home. I hope people spend time with the photographs, feel something, and maybe see a familiar piece of American culture, music, or the open road through a different lens,” he said.

The exhibition will include select works available for purchase, along with photographic prints and exclusive merchandise. Twine Graphics will also offer a live screen-printing experience during the event.

“We are thrilled to host the brilliant photography of Jo Lopez at The Block House,” said Matt Fine of The Block House. “Jo’s art is second to none. We are also excited to have his work on display leading up to the event, with a few select prints remaining afterward.”

John Mabry of John Mabry Connects will serve as emcee for the evening.

Following the exhibition, invited guests can attend an after-show gathering at Stable Reserve, located at 412 Main Street in downtown Franklin, beginning at 9 p.m. The gathering will feature a signature cocktail created in honor of Lopez.

The exhibition is presented in partnership with The Block House, Twine Graphics, Stable Reserve and Chromatics.

The Block House is located at 230 Franklin Road, Suite 12G, inside The Factory at Franklin.

The November 6 exhibition is private, and attendance is by invitation and confirmed RSVP only.

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