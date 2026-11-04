Blaze Pizza Gives Veterans a Free Pizza on November 11

Blaze Pizza Veterans Day 2026 brings a free one-topping pizza to veterans and active-duty military personnel at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide on Wednesday, November 11. The free pizza offer is a thank-you to service members for their service and sacrifice, and it’s part of a yearly Veterans Day tradition carried on by the chain’s local franchise owners. More Eat & Drink News

Free One-Topping Pizza for Veterans and Active-Duty Military

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get one free one-topping pizza at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants. The deal covers both groups, so current service members and those who have already served are eligible. The announcement doesn’t spell out specific requirements, such as military ID or whether the offer is dine-in only, so it’s a good idea to check with your local restaurant before heading out.

Blaze Pizza Veterans Day Deal Runs Wednesday, November 11

The offer is good for one day only, on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026. It’s available at participating Blaze Pizza locations across the country, so not every restaurant may take part. Hours and participation can vary by location.

How to Find a Participating Blaze Pizza Location

To confirm which nearby restaurants are participating in the Veterans Day offer, visit BlazePizza.com and use the location finder. Calling ahead is the quickest way to confirm the details for a specific restaurant.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

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