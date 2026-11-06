🎓 Williamson, NY Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Williamson has a few solid education roles open right now, from preschool to high school. If you like working with kids and want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Williamson Central School District

Williamson Central School District Location: Williamson, NY (Elementary School)

(Elementary School) Type: Part-time, probationary

Hours: 9:30am – 3:30pm

Position Start Date: 01/04/2027

Application Deadline: 11/14/2026

You’ll supervise students in the cafeteria, playground, hallways, and classrooms, helping keep things safe, calm, and orderly. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, enjoy being around kids, and want school-day hours without evenings or weekends.

Employer: Williamson Central School District

Williamson Central School District Location: Williamson, NY (High School)

(High School) Type: Long-Term Substitute (remaining school year)

Position Start Date: 01/04/2027

Application Deadline: 11/20/2026

Required Certification: Mathematics 7–12

This long-term sub role covers high school Geometry for the rest of the school year. You’ll run your own classes, plan lessons, manage the classroom, and be part of the faculty—good experience if you’re building your teaching career or looking for local classroom time.

Employer: Anna's Little Bananas Childcare Center

Location: Williamson, NY 14589

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance

Employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance Experience: 1 year daycare experience required

Support the lead teacher with lesson plans, small group activities, and classroom management for young children, including kids with diverse needs. Good match if you have childcare experience, enjoy early childhood education, and want steady full-time hours with some benefits.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full posting, and get your application in before the deadlines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.