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Williamson County
County Attorney’s Office reports active caseload
6 days ago
The Williamson County Attorney’s Office reports a busy month handling criminal and juvenile cases, protective orders, public information requests, and helping visitors at the county courthouse. Staff continue these services to support residents across Williamson County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Williamson County Attorney's Office
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