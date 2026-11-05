Free Tree Talk in Georgetown on November 9

The Williamson County Texas Master Gardener Association will host a free, public Tree Talk on Monday, November 9 at 6:45 p.m. at 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown. James Green, Certified Arborist and owner of Green Tree Co., will be the speaker, and the program is open to all community members. An online viewing option is also available for those who cannot attend in person.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension - Williamson County