💙 Free tracking bracelets for loved ones who may wander

If you care for someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or another cognitive condition who might wander, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office offers Project Lifesaver to help bring them home safely if they go missing.

Participants wear a small transmitter that sends out a unique radio signal. If they are reported missing, specially trained deputies use tracking equipment to locate them.

The program is available at no cost to eligible Williamson County, Tennessee residents.

If a loved one is at risk of wandering, you can:

Visit https://williamsoncountysherifftn.com/services/project-lifesaver/

Learn more about how the program works

about how the program works Complete an interest form to see if your family member qualifies

Sharing this info with friends, neighbors, or local caregiver groups could really help a family in need.