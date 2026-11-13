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Williamson County
⚠️ Nov. 17 Williamson County Tax Study Committee meeting canceled
9 days ago
⚠️ Tax Study Committee meeting on Nov. 17 canceled
The Williamson County Tax Study Committee meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 PM in Franklin, TN 37064 has been canceled due to lack of business.
If you were planning to attend, there is no meeting on this date and no further action is needed.
More Info: Calendar • Canceled Tax Study Committee Meeting
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