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Arrington
📢 Nov. 9 public hearing on Arrington Village plans
7 days ago
📅 Public hearing on Arrington Village plans – Nov. 9, 2026
The Williamson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM.
The meeting will be in the Auditorium of the Williamson County Administrative Complex in Franklin, TN 37064.
County leaders will discuss:
- The current Arrington map
- The future Arrington map
- Draft regulations for the area
- Differences between the Hamlet (H) and Arrington Village (AV) districts
Residents interested in how Arrington is planned and zoned can attend in person to listen and share their comments during the hearing.
More Info: Calendar • Arrington Village Public Hearing 11/09/...
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