📢 Nov. 9 public hearing on Arrington Village plans

📅 Public hearing on Arrington Village plans – Nov. 9, 2026

The Williamson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM.

The meeting will be in the Auditorium of the Williamson County Administrative Complex in Franklin, TN 37064.

County leaders will discuss:

The current Arrington map

The future Arrington map

Draft regulations for the area

for the area Differences between the Hamlet (H) and Arrington Village (AV) districts

Residents interested in how Arrington is planned and zoned can attend in person to listen and share their comments during the hearing.