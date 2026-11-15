Williamsburg’s shops and banks are busy, and they’re hiring people who like talking with customers and keeping things running smooth.

Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and face-to-face work.

Employer: Marshalls / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Marshalls / Location: 1252 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA

1252 Richmond Rd, Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.00 per hour

This role leads the shoe department, helps run truck deliveries, and keeps the floor looking sharp while coaching a small team. Comes with a store discount and a wide range of benefits for eligible employees, plus room to grow inside a Fortune 100 retail company.

Employer: Simply Williamsburg

Location: Williamsburg Premium Outlets, Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg Premium Outlets, Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.00 per hour

Help customers find fun local apparel and gifts, ring up sales, restock, and keep the shop tidy. This is a good fit if you want a flexible schedule and an employee discount in a small, family-owned store.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Monticello Marketplace Branch, Williamsburg, VA

Monticello Marketplace Branch, Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.00–$28.00 per hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and guide customers to the right financial products. Offers strong benefits, paid time off, and clear career growth inside a major national bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.