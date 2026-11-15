Williamsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in hospitals, home health, and school settings. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coordinate home health services while working closely with physicians, patients, and field clinicians. This role is great for an RN with 2+ years of nursing (including 1+ year home health) who wants leadership responsibility plus strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Williamsburg, VA (school-based)

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Salary: Not listed

Provide nursing care to students, handle meds, first aid, and health education in a school environment. Ideal if you’re an RN, LPN, or LVN who likes travel, wants non-taxable stipends, travel assistance, healthcare benefits, and 401(k), and enjoys working with kids.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Williamsburg, VA – Sentara Williamsburg Geddy Outpatient Center / Regional Medical Center

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $33.25 – $49.11/hour + up to $10K sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Perform general diagnostic imaging, position patients, and operate radiology equipment in a state-of-the-art outpatient and hospital setting. Good fit if you’re a trade school grad in Radiologic Technology with 1+ year experience, looking for strong benefits, tuition help, and student debt support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.