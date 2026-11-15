Williamsburg has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Heritage Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Phone: (757) 221-0150

Nighthawk is a young, brown beauty with short, easy-care fur. She’s at the perfect age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Nighthawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Phone: (757) 221-0150

Golden is a tiny brown kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Golden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Phone: (757) 221-0150

From his foster family: Tesla is one of the most outgoing and affectionate cats they’ve ever fostered. He quickly became best friends with their resident cat and even their 95-pound hound mix dog. Tesla is wonderful with children, enjoys being carried around, and has done well visiting with a bunny in the home. He sounds like a great fit for a busy, loving household with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Tesla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Phone: (757) 221-0150

Corral is a young brown kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Corral and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Williamsburg area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Heritage Humane Society or calling (757) 221-0150 to ask about these adoptable cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.