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Williamsburg
⚠️ 4-minute Colonial Williamsburg fireworks tonight at 8 p.m.
2 days ago
⚠️ Short fireworks show near Colonial Williamsburg tonight
Residents and businesses near Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area will hear loud noises and see bright flashes from a fireworks display tonight, Saturday, Nov. 14, around 8 p.m.
The show will last about four minutes and is part of Colonial Williamsburg’s Centennial celebration.
If you live or work nearby, you may want to:
- Plan for the brief noise, especially for pets, kids, or anyone sensitive to loud sounds
- Avoid being startled by the flashes and booms around 8 p.m.
This is a planned celebration, not an emergency.
More Info: Fireworks Display for Colonial Williamsburg Centen...
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