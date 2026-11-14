⚠️ Short fireworks show near Colonial Williamsburg tonight

Residents and businesses near Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area will hear loud noises and see bright flashes from a fireworks display tonight, Saturday, Nov. 14, around 8 p.m.

The show will last about four minutes and is part of Colonial Williamsburg’s Centennial celebration.

If you live or work nearby, you may want to:

Plan for the brief noise, especially for pets, kids, or anyone sensitive to loud sounds

Avoid being startled by the flashes and booms around 8 p.m.

This is a planned celebration, not an emergency.