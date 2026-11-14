Williamsburg is stacking up strong education roles for 2026–2028, from K–12 classrooms to high‑level university leadership and research.

Here are several standout openings worth a look:

Employer: William & Mary

William & Mary Location: Williamsburg, VA (Stetson House)

(Stetson House) Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 , commensurate with experience

, commensurate with experience Type: Full-time, regular staff (benefited)

Apply by: Priority review Nov 30, 2026; final deadline Dec 11, 2026

Lead William & Mary’s work on state authorization, SCHEV approvals, NC-SARA, and accreditation (SACSCOC). This role reports to the Associate Provost and is ideal if you have a master’s or higher, deep experience in higher ed policy/compliance, and want a campus-wide impact.

Employer: William & Mary

William & Mary Location: Williamsburg, VA (McGlothlin Street Hall)

(McGlothlin Street Hall) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Tenure-track faculty (Associate or Full Professor, <12 months)

Start date: August 10, 2027

Apply by: Priority review Jan 12, 2027; final deadline Jan 26, 2027

Advanced‑rank climate scientist role with a significant startup package, first‑year full teaching release, and strong support to build an externally funded research program. You’ll teach climate and atmospheric science courses and collaborate across geology, environment & sustainability, data science, coastal and marine science, and more.

Employer: Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Location: Williamsburg, VA – Elementary level

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, exempt (teacher)

Teach elementary students with special needs using Standards of Learning–aligned instruction, tech‑supported lessons, and strong collaboration with families and staff. Requires a bachelor’s degree, appropriate Virginia teaching license (or eligibility), and authorization to work in the U.S. (no visa sponsorship).

Employer: Williamsburg-James City County Schools

Location: Williamsburg, VA – Elementary level

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, exempt (teacher)

Lead your own elementary classroom focused on academic, social, and emotional growth. You’ll plan engaging lessons, use data to guide instruction, integrate technology, and work closely with colleagues and families. Requires a bachelor’s degree and Virginia teaching license (or eligibility); U.S. work authorization only.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and mark the deadlines on your calendar so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.