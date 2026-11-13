📅 Jamestown High daily update for November 13 Here’s what’s happening at Jamestown High School today: Mu Alpha Theta will meet today after school .

Spring Musical Auditions – Les Misérables are next Monday and Tuesday . Sign up for an audition slot on the sheet posted outside room 182 . You can find more details in Eagle Landing , Club Hub , and Theatre . See Mr. Stone if you have any questions.

Today’s lunch menu includes cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, and fish sticks. Have a great day, Eagles!

More Info: Daily Announcements for November 13 – Jamestown