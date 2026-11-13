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📅 Jamestown High announcements for November 13
10 days ago
📅 Jamestown High daily update for November 13
Here’s what’s happening at Jamestown High School today:
Mu Alpha Theta will meet today after school.
Spring Musical Auditions – Les Misérables are next Monday and Tuesday.
- Sign up for an audition slot on the sheet posted outside room 182.
- You can find more details in Eagle Landing, Club Hub, and Theatre.
- See Mr. Stone if you have any questions.
Today’s lunch menu includes cheeseburgers, mac and cheese, and fish sticks.
Have a great day, Eagles!
More Info: Daily Announcements for November 13 – Jamestown
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