Williamsburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands staffing up for steady foot traffic and holiday build-up. If you like helping people and keeping a store or branch running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: kate spade new york

kate spade new york Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Help shoppers find their personal style in a colorful, fashion-forward store. This role is all about warm greetings, outfit styling, add-on suggestions, and keeping the sales floor and stockroom running smoothly.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift)

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you help customers with everyday transactions and bigger financial goals. Expect a mix of lobby service, cash handling, and deeper money conversations, with training and growth paths in lending and investments.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

Location: 1252 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Join the beauty team at Marshalls, helping customers discover deals on makeup and skincare while keeping displays stocked and tidy. Good fit if you like a fast-paced store, flexible schedules, and a big-box retail environment with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.