Williamsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles across patient care and support. Here are a few solid openings if you’re looking to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Williamsburg, VA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.90 – $39.78/hour (based on experience, education, skills, and business needs)

You’ll perform radiology exams, prep patients, and support radiologists while following safety standards and ALARA principles. This role fits someone who is detail-oriented, can handle a fast pace, and holds ARRT (R) and CPR/BLS certifications; includes call, weekend, and irregular shifts.

Employer: Riverside Health

Riverside Health Location: Williamsburg, VA (home health/hospice visits)

(home health/hospice visits) Type: Part-time / Labor Pool

Pay: $16.80 – $21.83/hour (based on experience, education, skills, and business needs)

Work under an RN or PT to provide personal care, comfort, and basic treatments for hospice and home health patients. You’ll need a Virginia CNA license, CPR/BLS (within 30 days), a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and a good driving record; expect some weekend and holiday work as needed.

Employer: Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.65/hour (final rate based on experience and qualifications)

This is a key admin role handling surgery scheduling, pre-op clearances, test orders, insurance authorizations, and post-op appointments for multiple providers. Great fit if you have medical office experience (MA or LPN background), know medical terminology, and like organizing details while working closely with patients and hospital teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.