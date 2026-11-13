Williamsburg has some solid outdoor and animal-focused jobs right now, from hands-on horse care to tree work that keeps the power on. If you like working outside and don’t mind getting dirty, these are worth a look.

Employer: Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, union

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)

Operate a bucket truck to clear trees and branches from power lines and rights-of-way. This role is very physical and outdoors in all weather, with lots of time on your feet and strong safety training, plus union membership and access to benefits.

Employer: Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year

Lead care and training for a herd of 25–35 horses, oversee staff and volunteers, and support carriage operations and public programs. This is a leadership role for someone with deep equine management experience who wants to blend horse work with history and guest interaction.

Employer: Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt (overtime-eligible)

Salary: $30.00 – $37.00/hour

Hands-on lead role caring for horses, cleaning stalls, helping run carriage rides, and mentoring other stable staff. Great fit if you’re strong with daily horse care and guest service, and want steady barn work in a historic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.