🏥 Williamsburg VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Roles

Williamsburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital work to addiction treatment and home health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,864–$121,296/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus (for external candidates)

Provide skilled PT in patients’ homes to improve mobility, safety, and independence while helping prevent hospitalizations. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, autonomy, and working with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Eastern State Hospital – Dept Behavioral Health/Develop

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Part-time, wage (no benefits)

Pay: $29.28/hour

Perform radiologic exams on-site at Eastern State Hospital and evaluate images for quality. Great for an ARRT-certified tech who wants steady part-time hours in a behavioral health hospital setting.

Employer: White Oak Recovery Center

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $70,000–$80,000/year

Provide assessments, treatment plans, and individual/group counseling for adults with substance use disorders. Ideal for a Virginia-licensed therapist (LPC, LCSW, LSATP) who wants to focus on evidence-based addiction and mental health care.

Employer: Jade ABA Therapy

Location: Williamsburg, VA (with Richmond & Chesapeake coverage)

(with coverage) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time part-time Salary: $90,000–$115,000/year (based on experience)

Oversee a structured ABA caseload across the region, with flexible scheduling and hybrid options. Great for a BCBA/LBA who wants high-hour cases, room to grow, and a mix of afternoon, evening, and weekend work.

Employer: White Oak Recovery Center

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: In-person (APP role)

In-person (APP role) Pay: $120,000–$130,000/year

Provide medical care for residents in addiction treatment, including exams, managing acute and chronic conditions, and prescribing within your scope. Strong match for NPs/other APPs with interest in behavioral health and recovery.

Employer: Eastern State Hospital – Dept Behavioral Health/Develop

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, salaried

Hiring Range: $107,906–$148,911/year

Lead education and training for nursing staff, working directly with the Chief Nurse Executive. Best for an experienced RN with a graduate degree and a passion for teaching, mentoring, and evidence-based psychiatric nursing.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , day shift

, 13 weeks, , day shift Pay: $1,659/week (package; details subject to confirmation)

Work inpatient as a PTA under PT supervision, providing therapeutic exercises, gait and balance training, and documenting progress. Good for travelers who want strong weekly pay plus housing and other stipends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.