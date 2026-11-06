🍽️ Williamsburg Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Williamsburg’s food scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourists and locals. If you like fast-paced kitchens or greeting guests, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,300–$70,900 per year

Lead back-of-house operations for one of Williamsburg’s major historic hospitality hubs. You’ll manage stewarding, storerooms, ordering, inventories, and health/sanitation standards across multiple outlets, plus supervise and train staff. Ideal if you have several years of kitchen or storeroom leadership and want a stable, year-round role with a large, established employer.

Also listed on Indeed: Executive Steward / Storeroom Manager (same position, different posting)

Employer: DoG Street Pub

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $12.41/hour + tip-out (about $2+ extra/hour)

Front-door role at a busy, family-friendly gastropub in Merchants Square. You’ll greet guests, answer phones, take reservations, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Good fit if you like people, can handle a fast pace, and want flexible hours with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.