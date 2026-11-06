🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg has some very special dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs at Heritage Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Phone: (757) 221-0150

Ginger is a lovely young mixed-breed girl with a soft white coat and sweet brown patches. She’s a great size for many homes and is still young enough to learn, play, and grow with her new family.

👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Phone: (757) 221-0150

Pudge is a young Boston Terrier pup with classic black-and-white coloring and all the charm that comes with this beloved breed. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Pudge could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Pudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Heritage Humane Society

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Phone: (757) 221-0150

Kipper is a small, young mix of Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier, with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s a compact little guy who may be a good fit for someone looking for a smaller companion.

👉 Meet Kipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit their website to learn more about adoption, fees, and next steps. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.