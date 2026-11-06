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🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Williamsburg, VA
Williamsburg has some very special dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs at Heritage Humane Society would love to meet you.
Ginger
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Shelter: Heritage Humane Society
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Phone: (757) 221-0150
Ginger is a lovely young mixed-breed girl with a soft white coat and sweet brown patches. She’s a great size for many homes and is still young enough to learn, play, and grow with her new family.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pudge
- Breed: Boston Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Heritage Humane Society
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Phone: (757) 221-0150
Pudge is a young Boston Terrier pup with classic black-and-white coloring and all the charm that comes with this beloved breed. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Pudge could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Pudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kipper
- Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Heritage Humane Society
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Phone: (757) 221-0150
Kipper is a small, young mix of Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier, with a handsome brown-and-white coat. He’s a compact little guy who may be a good fit for someone looking for a smaller companion.
👉 Meet Kipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, reach out to Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit their website to learn more about adoption, fees, and next steps. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.