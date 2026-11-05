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Virginia

Virginia Cat Festival set for Nov. 7–8 weekend

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4834WU_1GoNB04J00

The Virginia Cat Festival will take place Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 with hands-on workshops, a marCATplace shopping area, family-friendly CatVideoFest showings, cat-themed games, raffles, and a daily costume parade. More information: https://t.co/7mn4w6mDfL

This content is adapted from materials provided by WilliamsburgFam

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