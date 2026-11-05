🔧 Williamsburg, VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Williamsburg has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping buildings, grounds, and systems in top shape. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Location: Williamsburg / Virginia Beach, VA (route in local area, reports weekly to Virginia Beach office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$20.50/hour + uncapped bonuses

Full-time field role treating homes for pests on a set route, with a company vehicle, gas card, iPhone, paid training, and benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays). You’ll work outdoors, carry a 50 lb backpack sprayer, and need a current commercial pesticide license plus a clean driving record.

Employer: William & Mary

Location: Williamsburg, VA (Facilities Management)

Type: Regular, benefited staff (essential position)

Pay: Up to $71,000/year, commensurate with experience

Oversee HVAC, mechanical, and piping maintenance projects across campus, managing contracts, scheduling work, and supervising contractors to keep systems safe and reliable. This role is ideal if you have strong mechanical/HVAC background and project coordination skills and want a stable, benefited university position that’s essential to operations.

Employer: Michael's Janitorial & Floor Service

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Part-time (10–15 hours/week, in person)

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Part-time cleaning role keeping floors, restrooms, offices, and common areas spotless using vacuums, buffers, and other equipment. Good fit if you want flexible hours, steady work, and don’t mind physical tasks like lifting, floor care, and light maintenance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.