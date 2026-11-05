🍽️ Williamsburg VA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Williamsburg’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, with both day and night shifts.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 4670 Casey Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Salary: $17 – $30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and Type: Full-time (Opening & Morning shifts)

Prep deli and bakery items, stock the sales floor, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety on point. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: The Corner Pocket

Location: Williamsburg, VA 23188 (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: From $12.77 per hour

Type: Part-time (weekend nights required; some weekdays possible)

Great starter job if you’re new to restaurants. You’ll seat guests, help start pool table time, run food and drinks, clear tables, and keep the dining area tidy. Must be 16+, able to work weekend dinner shifts, and comfortable in a fast-paced, guest-focused spot.

Employer: The Corner Pocket

Location: Williamsburg, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $16.50 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Hands-on kitchen role for someone reliable and team-oriented who can handle prep and line cooking with consistent quality. You’ll work mornings and nights, support the front-of-house team, and get paid training while building solid cooking experience.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.