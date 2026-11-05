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🏥 Williamsburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is strong around Williamsburg right now, from hospitals and rehab centers to home health and private-duty care. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or caregiving, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Gastroenterologist Advanced Practice Practitioner Specialist
- Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (NP or PA)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is for an experienced NP or PA (3+ years in GI/IBD) who likes education and outreach. You’ll travel (up to 75%) to work with GI providers, give on-label product education, and help improve patient access to therapies.
Behavioral Health Associate – Night
- Employer: The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you want hands-on psych experience. You’ll monitor patients, help with daily living needs, run basic groups, and support nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit. High school diploma required; psych experience preferred.
Behavioral Health Associate – Night
- Employer: The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Same core role as above, posted via Indeed. If you’re exploring psych tech work, apply through whichever site you prefer. CPR and de‑escalation training provided after hire.
Behavioral Health Assoc III (Lead) – Acute
- Employer: The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead role for experienced BHAs (2+ years). You’ll still provide direct care, but also mentor other BHAs, help with assignments, and support unit operations on an acute psych unit.
LPN – Williamsburg Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.40 – $26.55/hour
Clinic-based LPN role with a pulmonary and sleep practice. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give meds and vaccines, handle refills, and help close care gaps. Good option if you like daytime, outpatient work and occasional floating to nearby practices.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Labor Pool – Pre/Post – Ambulatory
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Part-time / Labor Pool
- Salary: $36.50 – $50.23/hour
Flexible RN role covering pre/post and critical care/telemetry areas as needed. You’ll use full acute-care skills, support patient transitions, and work with a multidisciplinary team—ideal if you want varied shifts and strong hourly pay.
RN Clinical Manager – Home Health
- Employer: Riverside Health
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $125,125/year
Leadership role for an RN in home health. You’ll oversee nursing care, staffing, and daily operations, do supervisory visits, and step in clinically as needed. Great fit if you have field experience and want to move into management.
Experienced Senior Caregivers Wanted
- Employer: Home Care Assistance
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off, 12-hour shifts
- Pay: From $18/hour + $27/hour overtime (about $800–$1,200/week)
Private-duty caregiving with long-term, one-on-one clients in high-end neighborhoods and CCRCs. Strong benefits (health, 401(k) with 4% match, paid holidays) and a popular 7 days on / 7 days off schedule. 3+ years professional caregiving required; no license needed.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Avardis Health at Jamestown Health & Rehab
- Location: 1811 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Competitive, not specified
Skilled nursing facility role with flexible shifts (morning/afternoon/night) and options to pick up extra hours. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, early access to earned wages, and an app-based scheduling system.
PCA – Personal Care Aide
- Employer: SamariCare Services
- Location: Williamsburg, VA + nearby counties
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $15/hour, ~10–20 hours/week
Non-medical home care with training provided if you’re new to caregiving. Flexible schedule, one-on-one clients, and a calmer pace than facilities—nice for retirees, career changers, or anyone wanting meaningful part-time work.
General Activity Provider / DSA III
- Employer: Eastern State Hospital (Dept Behavioral Health/Develop)
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (Salaried, State role)
- Hiring Range: $47,439 – $65,466/year
State psychiatric hospital role (Psychiatric Technician title) focused on running goal‑oriented groups and activities for adult/geriatric patients on a forensic unit. Good match if you have psych experience and like structured therapeutic programming.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to training and internal moves once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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