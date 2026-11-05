🏥 Williamsburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is strong around Williamsburg right now, from hospitals and rehab centers to home health and private-duty care. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or caregiving, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Syneos Health Commercial Solutions Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time (NP or PA)

(NP or PA) Salary: Not listed

This role is for an experienced NP or PA (3+ years in GI/IBD) who likes education and outreach. You’ll travel (up to 75%) to work with GI providers, give on-label product education, and help improve patient access to therapies.

Employer: The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want hands-on psych experience. You’ll monitor patients, help with daily living needs, run basic groups, and support nurses on an inpatient behavioral health unit. High school diploma required; psych experience preferred.

Employer: The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as above, posted via Indeed. If you’re exploring psych tech work, apply through whichever site you prefer. CPR and de‑escalation training provided after hire.

Employer: The Pavilion at Williamsburg Place

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead role for experienced BHAs (2+ years). You’ll still provide direct care, but also mentor other BHAs, help with assignments, and support unit operations on an acute psych unit.

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.40 – $26.55/hour

Clinic-based LPN role with a pulmonary and sleep practice. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give meds and vaccines, handle refills, and help close care gaps. Good option if you like daytime, outpatient work and occasional floating to nearby practices.

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Part-time / Labor Pool

Salary: $36.50 – $50.23/hour

Flexible RN role covering pre/post and critical care/telemetry areas as needed. You’ll use full acute-care skills, support patient transitions, and work with a multidisciplinary team—ideal if you want varied shifts and strong hourly pay.

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $125,125/year

Leadership role for an RN in home health. You’ll oversee nursing care, staffing, and daily operations, do supervisory visits, and step in clinically as needed. Great fit if you have field experience and want to move into management.

Employer: Home Care Assistance

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off, 12-hour shifts

Pay: From $18/hour + $27/hour overtime (about $800–$1,200/week)

Private-duty caregiving with long-term, one-on-one clients in high-end neighborhoods and CCRCs. Strong benefits (health, 401(k) with 4% match, paid holidays) and a popular 7 days on / 7 days off schedule. 3+ years professional caregiving required; no license needed.

Employer: Avardis Health at Jamestown Health & Rehab

at Jamestown Health & Rehab Location: 1811 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Competitive, not specified

Skilled nursing facility role with flexible shifts (morning/afternoon/night) and options to pick up extra hours. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, early access to earned wages, and an app-based scheduling system.

Employer: SamariCare Services

Location: Williamsburg, VA + nearby counties

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hour, ~10–20 hours/week

Non-medical home care with training provided if you’re new to caregiving. Flexible schedule, one-on-one clients, and a calmer pace than facilities—nice for retirees, career changers, or anyone wanting meaningful part-time work.

Employer: Eastern State Hospital (Dept Behavioral Health/Develop)

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time (Salaried, State role)

Hiring Range: $47,439 – $65,466/year

State psychiatric hospital role (Psychiatric Technician title) focused on running goal‑oriented groups and activities for adult/geriatric patients on a forensic unit. Good match if you have psych experience and like structured therapeutic programming.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to training and internal moves once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.