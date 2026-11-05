🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks across auto parts, fashion, and tech.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15 – $19.08/hour + commission

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll build relationships with repair shops, help source hard-to-find parts, support drivers, and assist with supervising team members. Great fit if you know cars, like problem-solving, and want commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Ann Taylor

Location: Williamsburg, VA 23188 (Premium Outlets)

Type: Regular / Full-time

Pay: $16.77 – $20.95/hour

Lead the sales floor, coach associates, and help run a polished women’s fashion store. This role is for someone with retail leadership experience who enjoys styling, building customer relationships, and using reports to drive results. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Front-line tech support in-store, helping customers with device setup, basic repairs, and tech questions. Training is provided, so this is ideal if you’re the “tech friend” in your circle and have at least 3 months of retail or customer service experience. Includes employee discounts, well-being benefits, and potential incentive pay.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.