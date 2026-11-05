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🏥 Multiple Nursing & STNA Openings in Williamsburg, OH
Healthcare is busy in Williamsburg, OH right now, and Locust Ridge Nursing Home is hiring across several shifts. If you’re a nurse or STNA looking for steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Licensed Practical Nursing – Nightshift (6p–6a)
- Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Type: Full-time/Part-time (12-hour nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct nursing care on nightshift, including meds, assessments, wound care, and supervising nursing assistants. Good fit if you like quieter nights, strong teamwork, and taking the lead on resident care.
Licensed Practical Nursing – PRN
- Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Type: PRN / As needed
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible LPN role where you pick up shifts as needed, helping with daily care, ADLs, and resident support. Ideal if you want extra income or a schedule that works around school, kids, or another job.
Licensed Practical Nursing – Dayshift (6a–6p)
- Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Type: Full-time/Part-time (12-hour days)
- Salary: Not listed
Daytime LPN role with direct resident care, meds, and supervising aides. They highlight competitive wages, PTO, growth opportunities, and a supportive team, so this is a solid option if you prefer day hours.
State Tested Nursing Assistant – Nightshift
- Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Type: Full-time/Part-time (Nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Nightshift STNA role focused on hands-on resident care and ADLs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability options, 401k, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and same-day pay, plus they’re listed as a “Great Place to Work.”
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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