🏥 Multiple Nursing & STNA Openings in Williamsburg, OH

Healthcare is busy in Williamsburg, OH right now, and Locust Ridge Nursing Home is hiring across several shifts. If you’re a nurse or STNA looking for steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home

Locust Ridge Nursing Home Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH Type: Full-time/Part-time (12-hour nights)

Full-time/Part-time (12-hour nights) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care on nightshift, including meds, assessments, wound care, and supervising nursing assistants. Good fit if you like quieter nights, strong teamwork, and taking the lead on resident care.

Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home

Locust Ridge Nursing Home Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH Type: PRN / As needed

PRN / As needed Salary: Not listed

Flexible LPN role where you pick up shifts as needed, helping with daily care, ADLs, and resident support. Ideal if you want extra income or a schedule that works around school, kids, or another job.

Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home

Locust Ridge Nursing Home Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH Type: Full-time/Part-time (12-hour days)

Full-time/Part-time (12-hour days) Salary: Not listed

Daytime LPN role with direct resident care, meds, and supervising aides. They highlight competitive wages, PTO, growth opportunities, and a supportive team, so this is a solid option if you prefer day hours.

Employer: Locust Ridge Nursing Home

Locust Ridge Nursing Home Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH Type: Full-time/Part-time (Nights)

Full-time/Part-time (Nights) Salary: Not listed

Nightshift STNA role focused on hands-on resident care and ADLs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability options, 401k, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and same-day pay, plus they’re listed as a “Great Place to Work.”

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.