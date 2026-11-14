Disclosure: Written with AI assistance.

Imagine reading this sentence in a friend's message: “I watched the cyclist with binoculars.” Every word is familiar. The sentence seems complete. Yet there is a small question hiding inside it: Who has the binoculars? The person watching, or the cyclist being watched?

In one reading, the binoculars are the observer's tool. In another, they help identify the cyclist. Those readings describe different scenes. To make the first clear, try: “I used binoculars to watch the cyclist.” For the second: “I watched the cyclist who was carrying binoculars.” A few extra words place the object in the right hands.

This distinction connects with a point Wei Li makes in a 2018 interview on language parsing. He distinguishes genuine ambiguity from what he calls “pseudo-ambiguity”: a parser producing multiple structural analyses where people would not perceive different meanings. His discussion concerns the design of language-processing systems. It also suggests a useful question for everyday writing: Do the alternatives actually change what the reader understands?

Try this small editing exercise. Pick a sentence that contains an instruction, a description, or a plan. Spell out two possible readings in plain language. Picture the people, objects, and actions in each. If those pictures differ in a way that matters, decide which one you mean and put that information into the sentence. The binoculars example above is an illustration created for this article.

Consider another invented instruction: “Please ask Jordan to call after lunch.” Does the request need to wait, or only the call? If timing matters, two short sentences can settle it: “Ask Jordan now. The call should happen after lunch.” If the request itself should wait, say: “Wait until after lunch, then ask Jordan to call.” The useful detail is the order of actions.

Context can already do some of this work. In a conversation about birdwatching equipment, the first binoculars reading may be easy to infer. In a description of people passing your window, the other may fit. When writing to someone who lacks that background, ask what they would have to guess. Add the missing detail where it changes the picture.

There is room for suggestive language in a poem, a joke, or a story. An instruction has a different job: it needs to help someone act. Before sending one, picture its second possible meaning. Sometimes the most useful edit is simply making sure the binoculars belong to the person you intended.

A person looking through binoculars. Illustrative photo. Photo by mostafa meraji on Unsplash



