Disclosure: Written with AI assistance.

I turned the controversy surrounding Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang into a Mandarin music video. In the latest dashboard snapshot, that video shows over 120,000 plays and 997 new follows on WeChat. The playback total can include repeat viewing; it is not a count of different people.

Watch the complete music video on YouTube (Mandarin, 4:52).

The news behind the song is serious. On November 8, Huang publicly acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologized. On November 12, Nvidia announced his immediate resignation as president, CEO, and director, naming Colette Kress interim CEO. The transition announcement did not specify a reason for his departure.

The video takes that public controversy onto an imaginary stage. A stylized likeness of Huang appears opposite a woman in red in scenes presented as a singing duet. These are synthetic performances in a satirical dramatization; the characters’ singing should not be taken as real footage or authenticated statements by Huang or anyone else.

For me, the comic tension sits in the distance between technical mastery and human judgment. The public image is a man associated with extraordinary computing power. The song places a version of that image inside the messy language of excuses and emotional entanglement. A duet makes room for a second presence: someone else occupies the stage, and the familiar figure cannot simply deliver a keynote to an admiring audience.

That contrast also shaped my demands while developing a separate follow-up. I wanted humor, everyday language, a cautionary edge, and words that could actually be sung. I then asked for Mandarin and English to mix naturally. A memorable refrain has to work as music; a clever idea on the page still needs a line someone wants to sing again. One line in that follow-up draft puts the joke in software terms: “No reboot, no rollback.” A machine can restart; a person has to live with what happened.

Those figures give me a reason to keep developing this kind of musical response. I’m interested in whether a topical song can earn attention beyond the immediate headline—whether the joke, the refrain, or the performance gives people a reason to return. The dashboard records activity; it cannot identify every viewer’s reason for watching.

The best punch line should survive after today’s headline has moved on. Here, it is the gap between being brilliant at building machines and having to face very ordinary human consequences. The complete video gives that contrast room to play out.

A vintage microphone evokes the stage setting of musical satire. Illustrative photo. Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash



