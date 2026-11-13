undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Willard
Willard shares photos from Halloween costume contest
8 days ago
The City of Willard has shared photos from this year's Halloween costume contest held at Doster Plaza, thanking everyone who dressed up, cheered, or helped with the event and congratulating the contest winners.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Willard Ohio
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.