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Will County

Fall Colors Near Peak at Hidden Oaks Preserve

6 days ago
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Fall colors are nearing the end of their peak at Hidden Oaks in the Forest Preserve District of Will County, but there is still notable autumn color to see. Visitors are encouraged to come soon to enjoy the foliage and watch for fungi such as puffball and shaggy mane mushrooms along the trails.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County

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