Six New Assistant State’s Attorneys Join Will County

Six new attorneys were admitted to the Illinois Bar on November 4, 2026 and will be sworn in as Assistant State’s Attorneys in Will County on November 5, 2026, serving in the office’s Criminal, Civil, and Traffic and Misdemeanor Divisions. The new assistants are Jackson Ashley (Civil Division), Samuel Maddamma (Criminal Division), Raegan Oliver (Criminal Division), Lauren Plesha (Criminal Division), Rebecca Plotts (Traffic and Misdemeanor Division), and Alyssa Rudsinski (Criminal Division, Misdemeanor Unit). Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow said the additions will support the office’s work to pursue justice, protect the community, and ensure fairness under the law.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Will County State's Attorney