Wilkesboro has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on caregiving to licensed clinical work. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and help patients close to home.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Wilkesboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Work as a trusted medication expert in a busy community pharmacy. This role offers competitive pay, PTO after 3 months, a full benefits package, 401(k) with company match, and strong career growth through Walgreens University and leadership paths.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Wilkesboro, NC

Type: Part-time (every other Sat & Sun, 8–5)

(every other Sat & Sun, 8–5) Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Provide one-on-one care for an adult woman with special needs in her home. Great fit if you’re compassionate, have CPR/First Aid, and want a flexible schedule with meaningful, relationship-based work.

Employer: Ridge Valley Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation

Location: Wilkesboro, NC

Type: Per diem/PRN

Salary: Not listed

Help residents with speech, language, cognition, and swallowing in a skilled nursing setting. Ideal if you’re an SLP (NC license) who wants flexible hours, interdisciplinary teamwork, and a chance to focus on older adults’ quality of life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.