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Wilhoit
📅 One-on-one guitar lessons at Wilhoit Public Library
7 days ago
📅 One-on-one guitar lessons at Wilhoit Public Library are available by appointment for all ages and skill levels.
You’ll get private sessions focused on chords, strumming, reading tabs, and playing songs you enjoy. You can choose 30- or 60-minute lessons.
Who can join:
- All ages
- Beginners to advanced
- No prior experience needed
How to sign up:
- Call 928-442-5008
- Or email wilhoitlibrary@yavapaiaz.gov
What to bring:
- Your own classic, acoustic, or electric guitar
- If you don’t have a guitar, call or email — the instructor may be able to provide one
- Optional: a notebook for notes
Spots are limited so it’s a good idea to contact the library early to reserve a time.
More Info: Guitar Lessons at Wilhoit Public Library! | Yavapa...
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