📅 One-on-one guitar lessons at Wilhoit Public Library are available by appointment for all ages and skill levels.

You’ll get private sessions focused on chords, strumming, reading tabs, and playing songs you enjoy. You can choose 30- or 60-minute lessons.

Who can join:

All ages

Beginners to advanced

No prior experience needed

How to sign up:

Call 928-442-5008

Or email wilhoitlibrary@yavapaiaz.gov

What to bring:

Your own classic, acoustic, or electric guitar

If you don’t have a guitar, call or email — the instructor may be able to provide one

Optional: a notebook for notes

Spots are limited so it’s a good idea to contact the library early to reserve a time.