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Wildwood
📅 Kids’ Night Out in Wildwood on Nov. 20 for ages 5–13
8 days ago
📅 Kids’ Night Out on Nov. 20 in Wildwood
Need an evening to yourself? The City is hosting Kids’ Night Out on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd., Wildwood, FL 34785.
Kids ages 5–13 will enjoy crafts, games, pizza, and more while you take a break.
- Cost: $10 per child
- Financial assistance is available for those who qualify
- Ages: 5–13
To sign up, register by calling 352-461-0134.
More Info: Calendar • Kids Night Out
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