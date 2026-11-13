📅 Kids’ Night Out on Nov. 20 in Wildwood

Need an evening to yourself? The City is hosting Kids’ Night Out on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd., Wildwood, FL 34785.

Kids ages 5–13 will enjoy crafts, games, pizza, and more while you take a break.

Cost: $10 per child

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify

for those who qualify Ages: 5–13

To sign up, register by calling 352-461-0134.