There are some wonderful dogs waiting at Animal Friends of the Valleys in Wildomar, CA. If you’re looking for a new best friend, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

This beautiful blue-and-silver girl is an adult Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a loving home. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and whether she’s a good fit for your family.

👉 Meet this Pit Bull Terrier mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

This handsome black Shepherd mix is an adult male with lots of potential. The shelter can share more about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet this Shepherd mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

This brown German Shepherd mix is an adult female who would love a home of her own. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, training, and what kind of home they recommend for her.

👉 Meet this German Shepherd mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Kash

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Notes from the dog walkers:

Has come a long way and is doing much better

Friendly, playful, gentle, well behaved

Easy to walk

Knows commands “sit” and “come”

and In the Dog Walking Program (Green)

Kash sounds like a wonderful, well-mannered boy who has worked hard and is ready to be someone’s loyal companion.

👉 Meet Kash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Friends of the Valleys at (951) 674-0618 or visit their shelter in Wildomar to meet them in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.