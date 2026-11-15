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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Wildomar, CA
Looking for a tiny new friend to love? These sweet Wildomar kittens are waiting at Animal Friends of the Valleys for a safe, happy forever home.
Ernie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Ernie is a young orange boy with classic kitten energy and charm. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goobie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Goobie is a sleek black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. He’ll thrive with toys, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.
👉 Meet Goobie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bouba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Bouba is a white baby boy who’s ready to learn all about home life with a loving person or family. He’ll need playtime, socialization, and regular vet care as he grows.
👉 Meet Bouba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kiki
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / dilute calico
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Kiki is a fluffy calico baby girl with a soft medium coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good kitten manners.
👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wildomar, CA, consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.