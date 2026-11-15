Looking for a tiny new friend to love? These sweet Wildomar kittens are waiting at Animal Friends of the Valleys for a safe, happy forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Ernie is a young orange boy with classic kitten energy and charm. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Goobie is a sleek black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. He’ll thrive with toys, patience, and a cozy spot to nap.

👉 Meet Goobie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Bouba is a white baby boy who’s ready to learn all about home life with a loving person or family. He’ll need playtime, socialization, and regular vet care as he grows.

👉 Meet Bouba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Kiki is a fluffy calico baby girl with a soft medium coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good kitten manners.

👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wildomar, CA, consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.