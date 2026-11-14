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🐱 Sweet Wildomar Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Wildomar has several lovely cats and kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All are Domestic Shorthair kitties at Animal Friends of the Valleys and can be met in person.
Orange Adult Male – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
This handsome orange adult boy is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a second chance. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet this orange adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Male – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
A sleek black adult boy who would love a calm, loving home. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful companions.
👉 Meet this black adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orange Male Kitten – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
This tiny orange boy is full of kitten charm and ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.
👉 Meet this orange male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Second Orange Male Kitten – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Another adorable orange boy, perfect if you’re thinking of adopting a pair so they can grow up together.
👉 Meet this second orange male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Male Kitten – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
A sweet black kitten who will likely grow into a sleek, elegant house panther.
👉 Meet this black male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Third Orange Male Kitten – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Yet another darling orange kitten boy, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and naps in a loving home.
👉 Meet this third orange male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray/Blue Female Kitten – Domestic Shorthair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
This pretty gray/blue baby girl is waiting for someone to show her what a real home feels like.
👉 Meet this gray/blue female kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Wildomar, CA, please consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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