Wildomar has several lovely cats and kittens hoping for a safe, cozy home. All are Domestic Shorthair kitties at Animal Friends of the Valleys and can be met in person.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

This handsome orange adult boy is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a second chance. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet this orange adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

A sleek black adult boy who would love a calm, loving home. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful companions.

👉 Meet this black adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

This tiny orange boy is full of kitten charm and ready to grow up in a real home instead of a kennel.

👉 Meet this orange male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another adorable orange boy, perfect if you’re thinking of adopting a pair so they can grow up together.

👉 Meet this second orange male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

A sweet black kitten who will likely grow into a sleek, elegant house panther.

👉 Meet this black male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

Yet another darling orange kitten boy, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and naps in a loving home.

👉 Meet this third orange male kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys (Wildomar, CA)

(Wildomar, CA) Phone: (951) 674-0618

This pretty gray/blue baby girl is waiting for someone to show her what a real home feels like.

👉 Meet this gray/blue female kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wildomar, CA, please consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.