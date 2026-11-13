Wildomar’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and labs hiring for key roles right now. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are solid full-time options close to home.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: 36320 Inland Valley Drive, Suite 103, Wildomar, CA 92595

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour

Lead a busy patient service site, draw blood for all age groups, handle specimens, and help manage workflow, inventory, and customer service. Monday–Friday with hours between 6:00am–6:00pm, plus possible extra hours and rotating weekends, quarterly performance bonus, and a full benefits package for 20+ hours/week.

Employer: Southwest Healthcare (Inland Valley & Rancho Springs Hospitals, part of UHS)

(Inland Valley & Rancho Springs Hospitals, part of UHS) Location: Wildomar, CA (may float to Murrieta based on needs)

(may float to Murrieta based on needs) Type: Full-time, night shifts

Schedule: 10-hour night shifts, 7 days on / 7 days off

Hospital pharmacist role in a trauma center and regional specialty hospitals, supporting ED, surgery, and inpatient care. Offers a challenging acute-care setting, competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and growth paths across UHS and 300+ subsidiaries.

Employer: UHS / Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital

Location: Wildomar, CA (may float to Rancho Springs in Murrieta)

(may float to Rancho Springs in Murrieta) Type: Full-time

Perform CT imaging in a busy trauma and surgical hospital, working closely with radiologists and the care team. Requires a CRT license, ARRT (R) and (CT), BLS, and fluoroscopy license within 1 year; you’ll get a rewarding acute-care environment, competitive pay, strong benefits, and career development within UHS.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.