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🏥 Wildomar Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Hospital Roles
Wildomar’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and labs hiring for key roles right now. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are solid full-time options close to home.
Phlebotomist Team Lead
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: 36320 Inland Valley Drive, Suite 103, Wildomar, CA 92595
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour
Lead a busy patient service site, draw blood for all age groups, handle specimens, and help manage workflow, inventory, and customer service. Monday–Friday with hours between 6:00am–6:00pm, plus possible extra hours and rotating weekends, quarterly performance bonus, and a full benefits package for 20+ hours/week.
Pharmacist – Full Time – 10 Hour Shifts, 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: Southwest Healthcare (Inland Valley & Rancho Springs Hospitals, part of UHS)
- Location: Wildomar, CA (may float to Murrieta based on needs)
- Type: Full-time, night shifts
- Schedule: 10-hour night shifts, 7 days on / 7 days off
Hospital pharmacist role in a trauma center and regional specialty hospitals, supporting ED, surgery, and inpatient care. Offers a challenging acute-care setting, competitive pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and growth paths across UHS and 300+ subsidiaries.
CT Technologist – Full Time
- Employer: UHS / Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital
- Location: Wildomar, CA (may float to Rancho Springs in Murrieta)
- Type: Full-time
Perform CT imaging in a busy trauma and surgical hospital, working closely with radiologists and the care team. Requires a CRT license, ARRT (R) and (CT), BLS, and fluoroscopy license within 1 year; you’ll get a rewarding acute-care environment, competitive pay, strong benefits, and career development within UHS.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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