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🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Wildomar Looking for Loving Homes
Wildomar has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Animal Friends of the Valleys and can be met in person.
Gray Baby Boy Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
A tiny gray boy with short fur, looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet this gray baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Baby Girl Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Soft gray baby girl with short fur, ready to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet this gray baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Popcorn
- Name: Popcorn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
A darling calico baby with a fun name and a colorful coat.
👉 Meet Popcorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nina
- Name: Nina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Another sweet calico kitten, Nina has a lovely mix of colors in her coat.
👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fluffy Orange Boy Kitten #1
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Longhaired orange baby boy with a soft, fluffy coat.
👉 Meet this fluffy orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fluffy Orange Boy Kitten #2
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Another longhaired orange boy kitten, perfect for someone who loves fluffy cats.
👉 Meet this second fluffy orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fluffy Tan Boy Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Soft tan longhaired baby boy with a gentle look.
👉 Meet this fluffy tan boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Male Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Handsome all-black adult boy with sleek short fur.
👉 Meet this black adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black Adult Female Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Lovely all-black adult girl, ready for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet this black adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orange Baby Boy Kitten (Shorthair)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Shorthaired orange baby boy, a classic little “orange tabby” type.
👉 Meet this orange baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orange Adult Longhair Male
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Fluffy orange adult boy with long fur and a striking coat.
👉 Meet this orange adult longhair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mediumhair Baby Girl Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Medium-length fur baby girl kitten, details on color are on her listing.
👉 Meet this mediumhair baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mediumhair Baby Boy Kitten
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Medium-length fur baby boy kitten, ready for a new start.
👉 Meet this mediumhair baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mediumhair Baby Girl Kitten #2
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Another sweet mediumhair baby girl, possibly part of the same litter.
👉 Meet this second mediumhair baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Mediumhair Baby Girl
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Medium-length gray/blue fur baby girl with a soft look.
👉 Meet this gray mediumhair girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Mediumhair Baby Boy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
Medium-length gray/blue fur baby boy, likely a sibling to the gray girl.
👉 Meet this gray mediumhair boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gray Adult Female Cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
- Phone: (951) 674-0618
A calm-looking gray adult girl with short fur, hoping for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet this gray adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wildomar, CA, please consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these cats. Sharing their listings with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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