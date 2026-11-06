🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Wildomar Looking for Loving Homes

Wildomar has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Animal Friends of the Valleys and can be met in person.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

A tiny gray boy with short fur, looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet this gray baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Soft gray baby girl with short fur, ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet this gray baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Popcorn

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

A darling calico baby with a fun name and a colorful coat.

👉 Meet Popcorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Nina

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another sweet calico kitten, Nina has a lovely mix of colors in her coat.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Longhaired orange baby boy with a soft, fluffy coat.

👉 Meet this fluffy orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another longhaired orange boy kitten, perfect for someone who loves fluffy cats.

👉 Meet this second fluffy orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Soft tan longhaired baby boy with a gentle look.

👉 Meet this fluffy tan boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Handsome all-black adult boy with sleek short fur.

👉 Meet this black adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Lovely all-black adult girl, ready for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet this black adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Shorthaired orange baby boy, a classic little “orange tabby” type.

👉 Meet this orange baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Fluffy orange adult boy with long fur and a striking coat.

👉 Meet this orange adult longhair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length fur baby girl kitten, details on color are on her listing.

👉 Meet this mediumhair baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length fur baby boy kitten, ready for a new start.

👉 Meet this mediumhair baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another sweet mediumhair baby girl, possibly part of the same litter.

👉 Meet this second mediumhair baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length gray/blue fur baby girl with a soft look.

👉 Meet this gray mediumhair girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length gray/blue fur baby boy, likely a sibling to the gray girl.

👉 Meet this gray mediumhair boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys

Phone: (951) 674-0618

A calm-looking gray adult girl with short fur, hoping for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet this gray adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wildomar, CA, please consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these cats. Sharing their listings with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.