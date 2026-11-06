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Wildomar

🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Wildomar Looking for Loving Homes

8 days ago

Wildomar has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Animal Friends of the Valleys and can be met in person.

Gray Baby Boy Kitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlXHg_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

A tiny gray boy with short fur, looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet this gray baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gray Baby Girl Kitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lfkg_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Soft gray baby girl with short fur, ready to bond with her new family.
👉 Meet this gray baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Popcorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fKR3_1GoQjVXC00
  • Name: Popcorn
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

A darling calico baby with a fun name and a colorful coat.
👉 Meet Popcorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVjiR_1GoQjVXC00
  • Name: Nina
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another sweet calico kitten, Nina has a lovely mix of colors in her coat.
👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fluffy Orange Boy Kitten #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeWtY_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Longhaired orange baby boy with a soft, fluffy coat.
👉 Meet this fluffy orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fluffy Orange Boy Kitten #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GgM8_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another longhaired orange boy kitten, perfect for someone who loves fluffy cats.
👉 Meet this second fluffy orange boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fluffy Tan Boy Kitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmwN8_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Fawn
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Soft tan longhaired baby boy with a gentle look.
👉 Meet this fluffy tan boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Black Adult Male Cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1PxK_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (All)
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Handsome all-black adult boy with sleek short fur.
👉 Meet this black adult male and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Black Adult Female Cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17koWy_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (All)
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Lovely all-black adult girl, ready for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet this black adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Orange Baby Boy Kitten (Shorthair)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deUlr_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Shorthaired orange baby boy, a classic little “orange tabby” type.
👉 Meet this orange baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Orange Adult Longhair Male

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ilQu_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Fluffy orange adult boy with long fur and a striking coat.
👉 Meet this orange adult longhair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mediumhair Baby Girl Kitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXERu_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length fur baby girl kitten, details on color are on her listing.
👉 Meet this mediumhair baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mediumhair Baby Boy Kitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IB2Za_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length fur baby boy kitten, ready for a new start.
👉 Meet this mediumhair baby boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mediumhair Baby Girl Kitten #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X86bC_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Another sweet mediumhair baby girl, possibly part of the same litter.
👉 Meet this second mediumhair baby girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gray Mediumhair Baby Girl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JR600_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length gray/blue fur baby girl with a soft look.
👉 Meet this gray mediumhair girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gray Mediumhair Baby Boy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT9LR_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

Medium-length gray/blue fur baby boy, likely a sibling to the gray girl.
👉 Meet this gray mediumhair boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gray Adult Female Cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X50oX_1GoQjVXC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Animal Friends of the Valleys
  • Phone: (951) 674-0618

A calm-looking gray adult girl with short fur, hoping for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet this gray adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wildomar, CA, please consider visiting Animal Friends of the Valleys or calling (951) 674-0618 to ask about these cats. Sharing their listings with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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